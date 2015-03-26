March 26 Valneva SE :

* Valneva announces approval of an EB66-based prototype influenza vaccine in Japan

* Vaccine was developed by Chemo-Sero Therapeutic Research Institute (Kaketsuken) in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline using Valneva's EB66 cell line

* Says this represents a potential of 80 million vaccine doses to be produced in the event of a pandemic

