PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Valneva SE :
* Valneva announces approval of an EB66-based prototype influenza vaccine in Japan
* Vaccine was developed by Chemo-Sero Therapeutic Research Institute (Kaketsuken) in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline using Valneva's EB66 cell line
* Says this represents a potential of 80 million vaccine doses to be produced in the event of a pandemic
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.