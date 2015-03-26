BRIEF-Biocorp Production FY net loss widens to 4.4 million euros
* FY revenue 3.0 million euros ($3.20 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago
March 26 Innate Pharma SA :
* Data and Safety Monitoring Board ('DSMB') recommends continuation of Effikir trial with two arms
* DSMB completed its fourth assessment of Effikir study and recommended to stop treatment in one arm and continue trial with remaining two arms
* In issuing this recommendation, DSMB considers that treatment in stopped arm cannot be superior to placebo
* Says there is no concern with safety
* Expects that analysis on primary efficacy endpoint, leukemia-free survival, will occur in Q2 2016
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications
* FY revenue 26.8 million euros ($28.61 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago