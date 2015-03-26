BRIEF-Zambal Spain FY net profit 26.9 mln euros
* Reported on Wednesday FY net sales 35.4 million euros ($37.8 million)
March 26 Volta Finance Ltd :
* GAV per share at Feb. 27 was 8.05 euros ($9) versus 7.95 euros at Jan. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
DUBAI, April 6 Stock markets in the Gulf may decline on Thursday as crude oil pulled away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session, but strong buying momentum in Abu Dhabi's blue chips may continue to support that index.
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: