March 25 Comptel Oyj :

* Indonesian mobile operator has ordered FlowOne Fulfillment software licenses and related services from Comptel

* Says deal, with a value exceeding 350,000 euros ($384,000), is part of strategic partnership between Comptel and Tech Mahindra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)