March 25 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Change of CEO

* Amir Sambodo agreed that he will step down as CEO of ARMS

* Sambodo has kindly agreed to remain available for consultation by company until may 2016.

* Hamish Tyrwhitt has agreed to be appointed CEO, and as CEO-designate of companies in Indonesia

* Sambodo also to step down as president director of Pt Berau Coal Energy Tbk and of Pt Berau Coal with immediate effect