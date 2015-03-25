March 25 Ivu Traffic Technologies AG :

* Increased revenues by 2 pct to 47.2 million euros ($51.8 million) and gross profit by 7 pct to 37.1 million euros in 2014

* FY EBIT rose by 13 pct to 4.3 million euros

* Will propose IVU annual general meeting a dividend payment for first time - of 0.05 euros per share