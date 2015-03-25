March 25 Ixonos Oyj :

* Announces preliminary result of mandatory public takeover bid for Ixonos Plc's shares and option rights made by Tremoko Oy AB

* Pursuant to preliminary result of takeover bid by Tremoko, altogether 20,256,992 shares tendered in takeover bid represent about 10.0 per cent of all shares and votes in Ixonos