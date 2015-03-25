UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 Societe de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaboration SA :
* FY 2014 revenue at 231.1 million euros ($253.6 million) versus 210.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 35.4 million euros versus 30.0 million euros year ago
* Will propose gross dividend of 1.24 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/1BM90ba
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.