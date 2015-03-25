UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 25 Trigano SA :
* H1 sales 479.0 million euros ($525.5 million) versus 425.4 million euros year ago
* Q2 sales 238.4 million euros versus 203.8 million euros year ago
* Sees sustained activity in H2 due to high level of motorhomes order backlog
Source text: bit.ly/1CYrFaW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.