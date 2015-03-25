March 25 Korian Medica SA :

* FY EBITDA 315.1 million euros ($345.4 million) versus 181.2 million euros year ago

* Will propose dividend of 0.60 euros per share

* Sees FY 2015 revenue in region of 2.6 billion euros, a further increase in earnings and a solid operating profitability

* Reiterates revenue target of 3 billion euros in 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)