Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 25 Cs Communication & Systemes SA :
* DGA entrusts Cs Communication & Systemes with a market for supporting control towers and air-ground radio systems of maximum 331 million euros ($363.04 million) including taxes
Source text: bit.ly/19QdJmG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order