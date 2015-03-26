March 26 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Refinances existing credit facility on more favorable terms

* Has signed a new five-year eur 240 million unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, which replaces existing 100 million euros revolving credit facility due to mature in June 2016

* Will use its excess cash to redeem 100 million euros ($110 million) of its 6.75 percent coupon bearing 350 million euros high yield bond