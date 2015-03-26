Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 26 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* FY 2014 with revenue up by 3.1 percent to 2,084 million Swiss francs ($2.18 billion)
* FY adjusted EBITDA growth by 2.8 percent to 638 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1EGZtnR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9570 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)