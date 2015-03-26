March 26 Bravofly Rumbo Group NV :

* Grew consolidated revenues by 19.3 percent to 147.0 million euros ($161 million) in 2014

* FY 2014 net income amounted to 7.2 million euros (versus 12.3 million euros in 2013)

* Management releases mid-term targets aiming at a gross travel value of 3 billion euros by 2017, with revenues of 330 million euros and an EBITDA margin above 18 percent

* FY 2014 adjusted EBITDA was 21.1 million euros compared to 22.8 million euros in 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1Nb6xj0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)