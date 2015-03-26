March 26 Valora Holding AG :

* FY net revenues increased by 2.3 pct, to 1,932.6 million Swiss francs ($2 billion)

* FY operating profit (EBIT) was 30.5 million Swiss francs, compared to 59.1 million francs in 2013

* Reported EBITDA for 2014 came in at 109.3 million francs, compared to 114.7 million francs a year earlier

* Group net profit for 2014 was 6.3 million francs, including discontinued operations

* Expects to generate an operating profit of 45 million - 50 million francs in 2015

* Recommendation of unchanged dividend for FY 2014 of 12.50 francs per share (100 pct out of capital contribution reserves)

* Dividend distribution will be financed from reserves and will not therefore be subject to withholding tax. Dividend will be paid on April 28

* In 2016, Valora Group expects to generate an operating profit of 65 million - 70 million francs

($1 = 0.9577 Swiss francs)