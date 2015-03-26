March 26 DO Deutsche Office AG :

* FY increase in funds from operations by 11 percent to about 47 million euros ($52 million); (2013: 42 million euros)

* Proposed dividend compared to guidance increased by 50 respectively 36 percent to 0.15 euros per share

* Sees 2015: rental revenues based on current portfolio in amount of 105 million - 107 million euros

* Sees 2015 FFO increases to at least 50 million euros

* Net profit in FY 2014 was about 125 million euros (2013: loss of 125 million euros)