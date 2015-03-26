UPDATE 1-UK grocery prices jump 2.3 percent in 12 weeks to March 26

(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m