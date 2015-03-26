March 26 Rella Holding A/S :

* FY pre-tax profit 22.7 million Danish crowns ($3.34 million) versus 32.5 million crowns year ago

* FY dividends from Aller Holding A/S 28.7 million crowns versus 38.2 million crowns year ago

* For 2015 expects to receive income in the form of the already received dividend of 25.9 million crowns from Aller Holding A/S and sales proceeds from the Aller Holding shares of 1.77 billion crowns

* Says in 2015 total comprehensive income will be affected by administration costs, interest expenses on the company's debt and liquidation costs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7933 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)