March 26 Biotage AB

* Says now have two financial goals in its business, an organic growth goal of 8 Percent and an EBIT goal of 10 percent

* Says the goals are formulated as an average for the three-year period 2013-2015

* Previously had three financial goals - one for organic growth, one gross margin goal and one EBIT margin goal - and has resolved to refine the financial goals with one goal for organic growth and goal for EBIT margin.

* Says there will be a continued focus on the gross margin also going forward as part of the efforts to reach the EBIT margin goal.