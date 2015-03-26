March 26 Biotage AB
* Says now have two financial goals in its business, an
organic growth goal of 8 Percent and an EBIT goal of 10 percent
* Says the goals are formulated as an average for the
three-year period 2013-2015
* Previously had three financial goals - one for organic
growth, one gross margin goal and one EBIT margin goal - and has
resolved to refine the financial goals with one goal for organic
growth and goal for EBIT margin.
* Says there will be a continued focus on the gross margin
also going forward as part of the efforts to reach the EBIT
margin goal.
