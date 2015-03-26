March 26 Vossloh AG :

* Forecast of summer 2014 fulfilled: growth in group's sales of 1.8 percent, EBIT as expected significantly negative at -171.6 million euros due to special items

* Group sales rose by 1.8 percent to 1,323.9 million euros ($1.46 billion) in 2014

* Confirms the forecast for financial year 2015

* Order backlog at the end of the financial year came up to 1,751 million euros, rising 2.6 percent

* FY net income loss of 205.7 million euros versus profit of 23.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1M2HqBK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)