March 26 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell announces plans to reduce staff numbers and changes
to working patterns in the North Sea
* To reduce number of staff and agency contractors who
support company's UK north sea operations by at least 250 in
2015
* Shell will also introduce changes to uk north sea offshore
shift patterns
* Staff and agency contractors based in Aberdeen and on
installations in North Sea were informed of plans during a
meeting today
* Reduction in staff and agency contractor numbers is in
addition to 250 announced in August 2014
* Measures are part of initiatives being pursued to manage
costs and improve competitive performance of operations around
world
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)