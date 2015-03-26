BRIEF-Novartis to in-license ECF843 for ophthalmic indications
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications
March 26 Exini Diagnostics AB :
* Signs university hospital RWTH Aachen as a referential hospital for use of software EXINI boneBSI in automated calculation of BSI (Bone Scan Index)-value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications
* FY revenue 26.8 million euros ($28.61 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* Biomerieux receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)