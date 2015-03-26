March 26 IT Competence Group SE :

* Preliminary FY revenue of about 20.5 million euros ($22.5 million); (previous year: 21.7 million euros)

* Prelim FY EBITDA of about 0.5 million euros versus 1 million euros year ago

* Order backlog of the group increased from 8.0 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013 by around 25 percent to 10.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2014

* For FY 2015 sales of between 21 million euros and 23 million euros are expected

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of above 0.5 million euros