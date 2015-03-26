UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 26 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its creditor banks to restructure its loans
* Says to capitalise its loans amounting to 58.6 million euros ($64.46 million) by issuing new shares of 0.30 euros per share, thus passing 75 percent of the share capital of the Company to creditor banks
* Says to issue common securitised bond loans up to 94.6 million euros and interest rate of Euribor +4.25 percent
* Says to issue convertible to shares 10-year bond loan valued at 24.5 million euros, interest rate of 1 percent and conversion price of 0.30 euros per share
* Says to start merger procedures with absorption of its subsidiary Sea Farm Ionian SA
* Chairman said that the agreement with lending banks will rationalize financial position of the group Source text: bit.ly/1Cd6YV2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources