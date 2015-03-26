March 26 Fca

* Is consulting on fees for regulated firms for 2015/16 financial year

* Annual funding requirement is £481.6m, up 8.4% from £446.4m in 2015/16

* Fees are used to cover cost of fca's regulatory activities, with fees for individual firms based on areas of business they undertake

* 38% of regulated firms will continue to pay minimum fee which will increase to £1084 from £1000, first increase since 2010.

* Has proposed fees for firms offering consumer credit, pension guidance levy and payment systems regulator, which fall, outside fca's annual funding requirement

* Consultation closes on 18 may 2015, and we expect to confirm changes to our fees in summer 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1FKHcvu)