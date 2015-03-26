UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 26 Kingfisher Plc
* Mr Bricolage and ANPF indicated that undertakings in France required to obtain Competition Clearance for takeover were no longer in their interests
* Without consent of Mr Bricolage and ANPF, Competition Clearance undertakings necessary to finalise transaction cannot be given
* Kingfisher is considering all of its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources