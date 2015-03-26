March 26 Kingfisher Plc

* Mr Bricolage and ANPF indicated that undertakings in France required to obtain Competition Clearance for takeover were no longer in their interests

* Without consent of Mr Bricolage and ANPF, Competition Clearance undertakings necessary to finalise transaction cannot be given

* Kingfisher is considering all of its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: