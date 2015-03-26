China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 Akzo Nobel Nv :
* AkzoNobel to invest in organic peroxide operations in the U.S. and Europe
* Introducing new technologies to increase efficiency at site, which will result in increased capacity
* In Houston, co implementing a new site-wide process control system which is expected to significantly improve capacity, operational efficiencies
* Targeted investments are focused on making gains in many areas which will help to strongly position our business for further growth in polymer industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.