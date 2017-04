March 26 Oncodesign SA :

* Signs additional two year preclinical research contract with Synthon Biopharmaceuticals to evaluate antibody-drug conjugates

* Program aims at demonstrating potent activity of a number of Synthon`s proprietary Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCS), for multiple oncology targets

