UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
March 26 Wizz Air Holdings Plc
* Has traded well through q4 and that its revenue and profit performance for year ending 31 march 2015 is forecast to be in-line with board's expectations.
* Further restructuring group's operations in ukraine, following earlier capacity reductions in 2014.
* Group's ukrainian subsidiary, wizz air ukraine airlines llc ("wizz air ukraine"), will discontinue operations, but group stands ready for expansion as and when market conditions improve.
* Restructuring of group's ukrainian operations and closure of wizz air ukraine will not have a material effect on group's trading in current year and subsequent financial years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.