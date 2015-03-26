March 26 Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Has traded well through q4 and that its revenue and profit performance for year ending 31 march 2015 is forecast to be in-line with board's expectations.

* Further restructuring group's operations in ukraine, following earlier capacity reductions in 2014.

* Group's ukrainian subsidiary, wizz air ukraine airlines llc ("wizz air ukraine"), will discontinue operations, but group stands ready for expansion as and when market conditions improve.

* Restructuring of group's ukrainian operations and closure of wizz air ukraine will not have a material effect on group's trading in current year and subsequent financial years.