* Bollore announces the successful placement of Havas shares

* Following placement, group holds 60 pct of Havas' share capital

* Placement represents total of 93.9 million shares representing 22.5 pct of Havas' share capital

* Shares sold at a price of 6.40 euros per share, for a total amount of 601 million euros ($661.16 million)

* Settlement for placement will take place on March 30, 2015