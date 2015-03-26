March 26 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Ltd

* Announced plans to move its listing on the specialist fund market to the main market of the LSE in early sep 2015

* U.S. Share ownership is below 50 pct for main market listing; co believes that shareholder percentage is below this level

* Following transition to the LSE's main market the co will continue to be admitted to trading on nyse euronext amsterdam as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: