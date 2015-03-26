UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 26 Probi Ab
* Says has signed a distribution and supply agreement with Jamieson, Canadian producer of vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS), for the launch of Probi Digestis starting in March 2015.
* Says has received its first order valued at MSEK 2.5. (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources