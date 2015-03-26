March 26 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Says purchased a portfolio of unsecured non-performing loans (NPL)from Findomestic Banca

* Portfolio, with total nominal value of around 400 million euros ($440.44 million), consists mainly of personal loans and credit cards (respectively 60 pct and 27 pct of the nominal value)

* The portfolio will be transferred in various stages over 2015