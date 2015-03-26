PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 National Grid Plc Ceo :
* National Grid and Statnett agree to proceed with UK-Norway Interconnector
* Contracts to build NSN link are expected to be awarded during summer, with construction phase to begin in 2015
* Expects link to be operational early in next decade
* Estimated cost of project is around 2 bln euro, with investment to be shared between National Grid and Statnett
* NSN link will also allow UK to access low-carbon energy from Norway's hydro-electric power stations, helping us to meet challenge of greener, affordable energy
* Together with new Nemo link interconnector to Belgium, NSN Link should add 2.4GW of capacity when completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.