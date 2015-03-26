March 26 National Grid Plc Ceo :

* National Grid and Statnett agree to proceed with UK-Norway Interconnector

* Contracts to build NSN link are expected to be awarded during summer, with construction phase to begin in 2015

* Expects link to be operational early in next decade

* Estimated cost of project is around 2 bln euro, with investment to be shared between National Grid and Statnett

* NSN link will also allow UK to access low-carbon energy from Norway's hydro-electric power stations, helping us to meet challenge of greener, affordable energy

* Together with new Nemo link interconnector to Belgium, NSN Link should add 2.4GW of capacity when completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: