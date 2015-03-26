March 26 Carillion Plc :

* Wins UK construction contracts worth 124 million pounds

* 91 million pounds contract by Helical Bar

* Also won 33 million pounds contract for residential developer St George Central London to build 177 new apartments

* Phase 1 demolition of Bart's Square contract is underway and construction will commence in summer of 2015 with completion scheduled for summer of 2017