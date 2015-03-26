March 26 Marwyn Value Investors Ltd

* Marwyn Value Investors has entered into a placing letter to subscribe for a further 10 million pounds of new ordinary shares in Haversham Holdings Plc

* Aggregate cost of investment attributable to company, including its initial investment in haversham in november 2014, represents 9.7 pct of MVI's NAV