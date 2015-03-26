BRIEF-Kontron FY revenue fell 17.7 percent
* Revenues eur 385.1 million (-17.7 % on 2015: eur 467.7 million)
March 26 Fidor Bank AG :
* As part of a capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights, the bank has issued 628,750 new shares at a price of 8.00 euros ($9) per share
* Issue volume amounted to 5.03 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenues eur 385.1 million (-17.7 % on 2015: eur 467.7 million)
FRANKFURT, April 6 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes