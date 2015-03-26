March 26 InCity Immobilien AG :

* Resolved to increase share capital by 6.06 million euros ($6.62 million)

* To issue 6,061,847 new shares against contribution in kind at an issue price of 1.00 euro per share

* To increase capital in order to repurchase 6,000 2014/2019 bonds with total nominal value of 6 million euros including all associated rights, in particular interest claims