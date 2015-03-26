March 26 Euronext:

* Iscool Entertainment SA decided to proceed to a capital increase through an issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights

* Maximum number of shares to be issued is 3,940,600

* Issue price is 0.21 euro per security

* Subscription period is from March 30 to April 15 inclusive

* Subscription ratio is 100 new shares for 201 rights