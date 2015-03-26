March 26 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc :

* Update in respect of the sale of non-core assets

* Group also agreed sale of non-core lending assets backed largely by Irish commercial real estate which comprise approximately 1.5 billion euros of loans

* Agreed to dispose of CHL legal entity including its loan servicing platform together with £2 billion of CHL's lending assets

* Transaction is estimated to have a net positive capital buffer impact of circa 50 million euros

* Also agreed to dispose of its interest in Auburn 4&5 securitisation vehicles which include £0.5 billion of lending assets

* Sale is expected to close before end of June 2015.

* Total consideration for sale of entity will be about £1.8 billion relative to a book value of £2 billion as at 31 Dec 2014