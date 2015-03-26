UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
March 26 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc :
* Update in respect of the sale of non-core assets
* Group also agreed sale of non-core lending assets backed largely by Irish commercial real estate which comprise approximately 1.5 billion euros of loans
* Agreed to dispose of CHL legal entity including its loan servicing platform together with £2 billion of CHL's lending assets
* Transaction is estimated to have a net positive capital buffer impact of circa 50 million euros
* Also agreed to dispose of its interest in Auburn 4&5 securitisation vehicles which include £0.5 billion of lending assets
* Sale is expected to close before end of June 2015.
* Total consideration for sale of entity will be about £1.8 billion relative to a book value of £2 billion as at 31 Dec 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.