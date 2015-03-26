UPDATE 1-Thousands evacuated in New Zealand amid Cyclone Debbie floods
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
March 26 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA :
* Has received a notification from Guy Paquot/Fingaren/Entreprises et Chemins de Fer en Chine S.A. that a 50 percent threshold being crossed
* Guy Paquot controls Fingaren S.C.A. which controls Entreprises et Chemins de Fer en Chine S.A. and together, they own 50.13 percent of Compagnie du Bois Sauvage's voting rights Source text: bit.ly/1D2ik1L
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
* Unit renews two credit facilities with a local lender for 3.3 million dinars and 5 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2p3AYB9) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 1.2 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago