March 26 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA :

* Has received a notification from Guy Paquot/Fingaren/Entreprises et Chemins de Fer en Chine S.A. that a 50 percent threshold being crossed

* Guy Paquot controls Fingaren S.C.A. which controls Entreprises et Chemins de Fer en Chine S.A. and together, they own 50.13 percent of Compagnie du Bois Sauvage's voting rights Source text: bit.ly/1D2ik1L

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)