China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 Vision It Group SA :
* Sale of 75 percent of the Italian subsidiary Vision Sisge Srl
* The remaining 25 percent of Vision Sisge's share capital will be sold at short notice to the local manager of this subsidiary
Source text: bit.ly/1M5Byrq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Got an order from central excise commissioner, Bangalore on payment of 58.1 million rupees plus interest
HONG KONG, April 6 A Chinese court has ordered Samsung Electronics's Chinese subsidiaries to pay 80 million yuan ($11.60 million) to Huawei Technologies over patent infringement, said a local government-run media outlet.