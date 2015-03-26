March 26 Immobiliere Dassault SA :

* Reports full year net income of 16.7 million euros ($7.3 million) versus 9.7 million euros a year ago

* Proposes full year dividend of 1.20 euros per share and extraordinary dividend of 0.60 euro per share

* Says net asset value for 2014 goes up by 2.74 pct to 44.06 euros per share

