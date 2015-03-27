March 27 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Reports full year consolidated profit, which included fair
value adjustments of 132.93 million euros ($144.53 million)
(previous year: 59.55 million euros) more than doubled to 111.57
million euros(previous year: 46.88 million euros)
* Full year cash flow from operating activities increases by
40 pct to 16.75 million euros
* Full year adjusted EBITDA in accordance with IFRS, rises
to 38.01 million euros in 2014 (previous year: 4.8 million
euros)
* Sees further earnings improvement in 2015
* Expects to increase occupancy rate to over 90 pct as early
as in 2015 and thereby achieve an additional basis for increased
earnings
* Is planning medium- to long-term increases in operating
earnings with corresponding long-term effects on group's overall
results of operations
