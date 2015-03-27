March 27 Ital TBS Telematic and Biomedical Services SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 232.1 million euros ($252.4 million), up 6.4 pct year on year

* Full year EBITDA is 24.1 million euros, up by 20.3 pct year on year

* Full year net income rises to 2.3 million euros by 12.8 million euros compared to loss of year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.017 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)