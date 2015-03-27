UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Ah Vest Ltd
* Turnover for six months to 31 december 2014 increased by 25% from R62.7m to R78.2m
* Revenue R78 186 924 in 6 months to Dec, 2014
* Headline EPS (cents) 0.47 in 6 months ended Dec 31
* Has acquired a tomato paste factory located in Limpopo province from Tiger Brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.