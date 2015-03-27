UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Einbecker Brauhaus AG :
* Revenues increased in 2014 by 3.0 pct to 40.0 million euros ($43.25 million)
* FY 2014 net income amounted to 333 thousand euros compared to 208 thousand euros in the previous year
* To propose dividend for FY 2014 of 0.06 euros per eligible share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.