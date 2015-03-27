March 27 Einbecker Brauhaus AG :

* Revenues increased in 2014 by 3.0 pct to 40.0 million euros ($43.25 million)

* FY 2014 net income amounted to 333 thousand euros compared to 208 thousand euros in the previous year

* To propose dividend for FY 2014 of 0.06 euros per eligible share