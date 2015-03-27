BRIEF-Ezwelfare changes CEO to Cho Hyeon Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the company to Cho Hyeon Chul from Kim Sang Yong, effective March 24
March 27 Pegasus Publishing SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 58.9 million euros ($63.71 million) versus 59 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 2.5 million euros versus loss of 6.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 32.8 million euros versus loss of 31.6 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 1 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Cg4wNJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
