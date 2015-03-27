BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 27 SVG Capital Plc
* Co and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc signed definitive agreement for Aberdeen to purchase co's remaining 49.9 pct stake in Aberdeen Svg Private Equity
* Adjusting for transfer of SVG Capital's management contract, company will receive 29 million stg for its 49.9 pct holding in the business
* Management fee of 0.5 pct of gross assets will remain unchanged
* Co will receive its share of dividends and capital distributions pre-closing, expected to take total cash proceeds to about 41 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing