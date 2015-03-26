UPDATE 1-Thousands evacuated in New Zealand amid Cyclone Debbie floods
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
March 26 Altarea SCA :
* SNCF Gares & Connexions selects Altarea Cogedim as an operator for commercial spaces in Austerlitz train station
* Retail space is nearly 20,000 square meters Source text: bit.ly/1CrVmix
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
* Unit renews two credit facilities with a local lender for 3.3 million dinars and 5 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2p3AYB9) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 1.2 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago